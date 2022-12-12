Bucs’ Tom Brady rages at official over missed pass interference call vs. 49ers

Tom Brady has worn his heart on his sleeve the entire 2022 season, and his emotions bubbled up again during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On one particular play, Brady was looking for Chris Godwin in the end zone on 3rd-and-2 with about 2:37 remaining in the first half. It appeared 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward bumped Godwin off his route just enough to disrupt the Buccaneers’ attempt to score.

Brady and Godwin were both looking for a pass interference penalty and Brady was seen screaming at the head referee as he expressed his frustrations.

On the next play, Brady threw a ball behind Mike Evans in the end zone for an incomplete pass. Brady was 9 for 18 with 78 passing yards in the first half.

Things didn’t get any easier as Brady’s first drive of the second half ended with an interception. San Francisco would add to their lead on that drive.

San Francisco had a 28-0 lead at halftime behind three Brock Purdy touchdowns.

Purdy had a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, and he ran for one more. All three of those touchdowns came in the second quarter and piled on top of Deebo Samuel’s 13-yard rushing touchdown.