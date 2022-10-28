Bucs’ Tom Brady, Gisele B?ndchen to file for divorce: reports

Tom Brady fell two games below .500 for the first time in his career Thursday night, and now his marriage is reportedly ending.

The divorce documents between Brady and Gisele Bundchen will be filed today, according to TMZ. The outlet also reports that the two have been working with a mediator and have settled on the custody of the children and the couple’s properties.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine that the couple agreed to joint custody of the children.

TOM BRADY IS MULTIPLE GAMES UNDER .500 FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS CAREER: ‘WE’VE STRUGGLED AT PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHING’

“The settlement is all worked out,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.”

“They agreed to joint custody of the kids.”

Brady’s marriage has been in the news since the beginning of his 23rd season after the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired and then unretired in the span of 40 days during the offseason.

His return to football has not gone as planned, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 3-5 on the season after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

It’s the third straight loss for the Bucs, who have struggled offensively all season.

“We’ve struggled pretty much at everything. Red area. Third down. Run game. Two-point plays. Backed up. Start of (the) third quarter,” Brady said after the loss to the Ravens.

TOM BRADY’S DAD SHOWS SUPPORT FOR HIS SON AS STRUGGLING BUCS TAKE ON RAVENS

“Just didn’t play well enough to win. Give them credit. They played good. Certainly better than we did,” he added.

Brady has been accused of not being “all-in” since the start of the season, taking off 11-days during training camp and missing a Saturday walk-through before Tampa Bay’s game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, after attending Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft’s wedding in New York the previous night.

“I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future,” Brady said this week on the “Let’s Go!” podcast. “There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. But certainly not, you know, I’ve never, you know, I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I’ve never quit on anything in my life.

“And I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that’s what you commit to and that’s what you want your teammates to commit to as well.”