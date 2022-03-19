Bucs strengthen their secondary after signing safety Logan Ryan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just 24 hours after the New York Giants released Logan Ryan, the veteran safety is set to rejoin his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Ryan agreed to terms on a contract with the Buccaneers.

Ryan spent four seasons with Brady in New England after becoming a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft — he went on to win two Super Bowls during his time in Foxborough.

In 2017, the 31-year-old defensive back signed a big-money deal in Tennessee and went on to famously intercept Brady’s final pass as the Patriots quarterback, NFL Network reports. He stayed with the Titans until signing with the Giants in 2020, spending the past two seasons transitioning to a safety role.

Ryan was released Thursday, despite his $5.5 million in guaranteed salary, in what NFL Network calls “another failed Dave Gettleman move.” ESPN reports releasing Ryan saved the Giants a little less than $800,000 against the salary cap and it’s believed the release of the former team captain has more to do with the Giants being in the midst of a defensive reset rather than with cap space.

After Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead — who had been a consistent, hard-hitting force in the Bucs’ defense since the team drafted him in 2018 — signed with the New York Jets in free agency, the Bucs needed to fill the void and Ryan was able to quickly find a landing spot.