Bucs signing Cole Beasley to practice squad amid injuries, suspension in wide receiver room: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buccaneers wide receiver room has taken some hits over the past several days, so Tampa Bay is going out and adding a veteran wide receiver to their ranks.

Tampa Bay is signing 11-year veteran Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the intent to elevate him to the active roster, as first reported by NFL Network.

Beasley has not been with a team since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March after spending the past three seasons with the organization. With the Bills, Beasley had 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns.

TOM BRADY PANS MIKE EVANS SUSPENSION FOR FIGHT IN BUCS-SAINTS GAME: ‘I THINK THAT’S RIDICULOUS’

Tampa Bay has found itself quite thin at the wide receiver position due to injuries and a suspension as the Bucs prepare for their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Chris Godwin missed Tampa Bay’s Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints while Julio Jones was out with a knee injury. The Bucs received news from the league on Monday that star wide receiver Mike Evans had been suspended for his role in an altercation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

BUCS’ MIKE EVANS RECEIVES ONE-GAME SUSPENSION OVER BRAWL WITH SAINTS’ MARSHON LATTIMORE

Evans, who has had multiple run-ins with Lattimore in the past, shoved Lattimore to the ground after the Saints’ cornerback was jawing with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and running back Leonard Fournette.

“I love Mike and the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me, it means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend. And Mike knows how I feel about him. So, in the end, emotions are a part of sports. Sometimes they boil over, and they obviously did yesterday,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“And it’s an unfortunate circumstance. I don’t think it deserved any type of suspension. I think that’s ridiculous. You know hopefully we can move past it, get to a better place. You know, in the end, I appreciate Mike having my back. I know he’ll learn from it. And he knows that we all have his back.”

The addition of Beasley is one that Brady has reportedly been pushing for, according to NFL Network.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beasley had 82 catches for 693 yards during the 2021 season, a year in which the 33-year-old drew headlines for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beasley, who remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 during a season in which the vaccine was a hotly debated topic, was fined roughly $100,000 for repeatedly violating COVID-19 protocols during the 2021 season, according to ESPN.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report