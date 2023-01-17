Bucs’ Russell Gage hospitalized after suffering scary injury vs Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. was involved in a scary play toward the end of the team’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC wild-card matchup.

Tom Brady threw a pass to Gage on second down from the Cowboys’ 19-yard line and the veteran wide receiver went down in pain after he was hit in the back and neck area by Donovan Wilson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Buccaneers’ medical staff rushed to the scene and players watched as the trainers attended to the play.

The medical personnel called for a cart and put Gage on a backboard to take him off the field. Buccaneers and Cowboys players went down to one knee. It appeared Gage was able to move his right leg as he was being worked on and eventually, he was taken off the field and to the hospital.

TOM BRADY WISHES ROB GRONKOWSKI WOULD BE ON FIELD WITH HIM; EX-NFL STAR JOKES ABOUT PASSING PHYSICAL

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters during his postgame press conference that Gage was hospitalized with a concussion. Bowles said Gage had movement in his extremities and was being checked for a neck injury.

Gage had two catches for 10 yards during the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was in his first season with Tampa Bay. In 13 games, he had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns.