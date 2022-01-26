After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ season came to a surprising end on Sunday, Rob Gronkowski said he would take time to make a decision about returning to play for the 2022 season, but on Wednesday, the veteran tight end said he would not return if pressed to make a decision right now.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Gronkowski said there are a lot of things that need to be taken into consideration before making a choice but said if he was forced to decide today, the answer would be no.

ROB GRONKOWSKI TO ‘TAKE SOME TIME’ TO MULL NFL FUTURE, REVEALS 2 THINGS HE STILL WANTS TO ACCOMPLISH

“If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now. It’s two days after the season. I’d be like, ‘No, I’m not playing,'” he said with a laugh. “You’ve got to give it some time, you’ve got to rest to see how everything goes, to see how everything plays out, how I feel. I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there then.”

“If I had to answer right now, it would be no,” he continued. “But you never know. In three weeks, it might be yes!”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Bucs fans don’t need to sound the alarm just yet. Gronkowski said he would’ve “probably” answered the same way if asked that question the day after any season.

Gronkowski told Fox News Digital in an interview Tuesday that he hopes to come to a decision “naturally” in a matter of weeks.

“I’m just going to take some time, get my mind away from football for a couple of weeks. You know, let that decision come naturally in a couple weeks. As of now, you know, you can’t make the decisions. Your emotions are just flying so high, they’re up and down, especially after a loss like that. It definitely stings a little bit.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about Tom Brady’s future with the team, Gronk said that while everyone “wants to see him play,” the decision will be a personal one.

“Tom’s gotta do what he’s gotta do,” he told Fox News. “You know, I can’t speak for him, but whatever is best for him and his family, I totally understand. Everyone really wants to see him play football.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.