Bucs' Mike Evans praises Antonio Brown signing: 'He's an unbelievable receiver'

Tampa Bay has one of the most stacked offensive lines in the NFL, so when news broke that Antonio Brown was signing with the Bucs last month, there were questions about how he would be received by the team.

One of the biggest concerns was how the former Pittsburgh Steelers’ star wide receiver would mesh with big names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette — but Evans cleared the air Monday night following the Bucs win over the New York Giants.

“Perfect. Perfect,” he told ESPN in a post-game interview of the latest addition. “He’s an unbelievable receiver, one of the best of all-time, and he’s going to help us a lot.”

He continued: “Hopefully, he can take some double teams off me and make some plays, just like he always has.”

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Bucs last month but his first appearance will be against the New Orleans Saints next week as he finishes up an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s conduct policy.

The biggest connection on the field will be with quarterback Tom Brady, who will no doubt appreciate having someone like Brown on the field. The two played just one game together for the New England Patriots before Brown was released in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

Brady reportedly vouched for Brown, offering to have him live with him for at least a portion of the season.

“These two are going to be joined at the hip. And they made it clear to Brady that Brown is on a very short leash. If he (slips up), he’s gone,” a source told CBS Sports over the weekend.