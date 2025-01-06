Bucs’ Mike Evans makes NFL history, cashes $3 million incentive with catch on final play of game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned the New Orleans Saints over on downs to seal their Week 18 win that gave them the NFC South title and the final playoff berth in the NFC.

With just seconds left to tick off in the fourth quarter Sunday, one would think quarterback Baker Mayfield would assume victory formation and kneel out the win. But he had another thing in mind.

He wanted his favorite target to make NFL history and make $3 million in incentives in the process.

Every Tampa Bay fan knew Mike Evans entered this game needing five catches and 85 yards to earn a $3 million bonus.

The yards specifically would make NFL history, too, as Evans would become the first player to ever start their career with 11 1,000-yard seasons. It would also tie the great Jerry Rice’s all-time record with 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards.

When the Bucs took the ball over at the end of the game, Evans had eight catches but only 80 yards. He needed five more to set a new NFL record and also earn himself a pretty penny on top of his regular game check.

So, instead of just kneeling it out, Mayfield dropped back, threw quickly to his left and Evans picked up nine yards to finish with nine catches for 89 yards to hit the mark.

Evans launched the ball into the sky and rookie teammate Jalen McMillan immediately ran over to him to celebrate as the entire Raymond James Stadium crowd freaked out, knowing Evans got what everyone wanted to see. The rest of Evans’ Bucs teammates ran over to congratulate him as he walked off the field.

“I was hoping we’d get a stop because I can’t pass up history,” Evans said after the game, per Yahoo Sports. “Coach Bowles didn’t want to let it pass up or [offensive coordinator Liam Coen]. I’m happy that they had me go out there and get that, because this has been hard to do for 11 straight years, and to be tied with one of [the greatest, if not the greatest, receiver] of all time means a lot to me.”

Mayfield added, “That was what we came up with, and Mike did the rest. He deserves that. This guy means so much to the community, this team, this organization for years. For him to be able to reach that feat 11 years in a row and tie Jerry Rice, it’s unbelievable.”

So, Evans finishes his 11th NFL season, all with the Bucs, with 1,004 receiving yards. And his efforts helped his squad reach the playoffs, where they will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

It’s also worth noting that Evans will be seeing a $666,666 incentive for finishing in the top 10 in wide receiver touchdowns across the NFL.

The Bucs, now winners of the NFC South for a fourth consecutive season, await the loser of the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings matchup later on Sunday, as they would assume the No. 5 seed.

