Bucs' Leonard Fournette jokes about Jason Pierre-Paul's missing fingers in tweets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender Jason Pierre-Paul was on the receiving end of some jokes from teammate Leonard Fournette on Wednesday during the team’s Super Bowl celebration.

Fournette jokingly tweeted about Pierre-Paul missing his fingers and how he was able to play so well without having three of them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“My dawg JPP was sacking they ass with 7 fingers he is different,” Fournette tweeted.

He added: “It’s so hot out here the sun got me seeing things. I thought JPP had all his fingers just now.”

Pierre-Paul’s comeback story is a bit inspiring.

BUCS’ DEVIN WHITE TAKES ‘VICTORY LAP’ ON HORSE AROUND RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

The former New York Giants defensive lineman lost three of his fingers in a fireworks accident before the start of the 2015 season. Since then, he has played with a giant club on his hand and has been able to make a big difference on the defense whether it was for the Giants or the Buccaneers.

He was traded to the Buccaneers in 2018 and a year later he was involved in a serious single-car crash and suffered a neck fracture. The injury put his season in jeopardy but he managed to return by Week 8 of that season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had remained with the Buccaneers and became a force on the defense alongside players like Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David. In 16 games this season, Pierre-Paul recorded 9.5 sacks and 55 total tackles.