Bucs' Leonard Fournette hopes Antonio Brown returns: 'Guys like that, you need around'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team with last week’s signing of Leonard Fournette – and the star running back says he hopes the team is able to do the same with wide receiver Antonio Brown, who still remains a free agent.

“I hope he comes back,” Fournette told ProFootballTalk on Wednesday. “Guys like that, you need around.”

He continued: “He’s just I think misunderstood, a lot. I didn’t know too much aout AB before we played with each other, but he’s a great guy to be around and I hope he comes back.”

The Bucs have expressed interest in Brown returning but, according to the NFL Network, Brown is asking for more money. He earned $2 million last season and the Bucs are looking for a similar offer while Brown wants something closer to market value, the report says.

Fournette told the NFL Network that he knew the money this season wasn’t going to be where he wanted it to be but he came back regardless.

“It was a difficult process. I knew what I deserved,” he said Wednesday. “I believed in myself, and I just wanted to come back and enjoy myself. Instead of me coming and being the new face on the block, I came back to the team that I enjoyed my process with.”

“I think me coming to this team kind of humbled me a lot, being around so much talent, and you’re so used to being that guy on the team,” he added. “I think it just helped develop me as a better man, too. I could’ve went somewhere and got more money, but I think this is just the place right now.”