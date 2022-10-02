Bucs launch Hurricane Ian relief efforts ahead of Chiefs game, team members wear ‘Florida Strong’ shirts

Some Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and coaches were spotted wearing “Florida Strong” shirts ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Todd Bowles, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Cameron Brate were among those wearing the shirts to raise awareness about those in the Tampa Bay region who were affected by Hurricane Ian. The Buccaneers said before the game it would launch its “Florida Strong” relief effort, which included raising money to support those affected by the disasters, honoring emergency personnel and uniting the communities.

“We are committed to supporting the thousands of Floridians who are dealing with tragic circumstances and in need of assistance following this catastrophic storm,” Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said in a news release. “By raising funds, honoring our brave first responders and encouraging others throughout the state to help where they can, we will show that together we are Florida Strong.”

The organization said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation will donate its share of the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at Raymond James Stadium to relief efforts and is selling “Florida Strong” shirts.

The Buccaneers had a pregame tribute to first responders and had emergency personnel participate in the coin-toss ceremony. Several other divisions of law enforcement across the area were hosted as well.

The NFL Foundation matched the $1 million donation to nonprofit organizations made by the Glazer family last week to help the efforts.

Hurricane Ian swept through the area last week, leaving dozens dead in Florida alone. The storm resurfaced as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina before moving up the Eastern Seaboard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.