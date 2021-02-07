Bucs' Jordan Whitehead playing in Super Bowl LV with torn labrum, other shoulder injuries: report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, but he’s dealing with a significant injury that could impact the way he plays.

According to NFL Network, Whitehead is going to play with a fully torn labrum and a shoulder injury that includes additional damage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but he practiced fully on Friday. There’s no doubt about it that Whitehead will be playing in pain on Sunday night.

He suffered the injury during the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers. Whitehead forced a key fumble during the game but came away with the injury.

BUCS’ RYAN JENSEN WEARS SHIRT SPORTING TOM BRADY’S NFL COMBINE PHOTO

Whitehead finished the 2020 NFL season fourth on the team in total tackles (74). He also had two sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, four passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Whitehead will help anchor the Buccaneers’ secondary with fellow safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and cornerbacks, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They will have their work cut out for them trying to defend Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and weapons like tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.