Bucs’ Jalen McMillan no fan of duck that landed on field during game despite fan frenzy

NFL fans on Sunday may have wondered what the duck was going on when the bird flew onto the field at Raymond James Stadium during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Carolina Panthers.

The duck appeared with about 5:30 to play in the third quarter. The CBS broadcast began to focus on the animal when the Buccaneers blocked the Panthers’ punt. J.J. Russell returned the ball 23 yards into the end zone for the touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Buccaneers staffer was able to get the duck to safety. Fans on social media went wild.

The score gave Tampa Bay a 41-14 lead. The Buccaneers won the game 48-14 after Jalen McMillan scored his second touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The duck’s appearance won over the internet and the NFL as the league made the duck its new header photo on its X account. But McMillan wasn’t exactly sold on it. He said he saw the duck and didn’t like it.

“It was one of the bad moments of the game — that duck landing on the field,” he told WFLA-TV. “Ducks aren’t good luck. They’re weird. I hate ducks.”

COMMANDERS’ JEREMY REAVES PROPOSES TO LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND AFTER WIN: ‘THAT’S MY BEST FRIEND’

McMillan didn’t exactly say why he hated ducks, but it could have something to do with his alma mater. The wide receiver attended Washington and had to go up against the Oregon Ducks in his career. The two schools are rivals.

Ducks are also considered good luck in some cultures, even if McMillan isn’t a fan. The duck appeared on the punt block, and it turned out to be good luck for Tampa Bay — not so much for Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buccaneers selected McMillan in the third round of the 2024 draft. The rookie has 32 catches for 387 yards and seven touchdowns this season. One more win and the Bucs are into the playoffs.