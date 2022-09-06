Bucs head coach Todd Bowles receives bachelor’s degree 37 years after leaving to pursue NFL career

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thirty-seven years after leaving college early to play in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is officially a college graduate.

Bowles earned his bachelor of science degree in youth and community through the Center for Accelerated and Adult Education at Mount St. Mary’s University, according to the team.

“Completing my degree was something I had always wanted to do over the years because it was something I had promised my mother when I went to play in the NFL, and I wanted to follow through on that promise,” Bowles said in a statement.

“Over the years, as I became a father, it became something I wanted to do in order to set a proper example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths. I have also worked pretty extensively with children through my various community projects, and I felt it was important to show them they can achieve whatever they set their mind to.”

Bowles was a cornerback for Temple University, playing under eventual coaching colleague Bruce Arians. He went undrafted in 1986 but spent seven seasons in the league, six of them with Washington.

Bowles coached three years at the college level before a promotion to the NFL in 2000. He was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018 and was the defensive coordinator for the Bucs when they won the 2021 Super Bowl.

Bowles was named head coach in March after Arians shifted from head coach to a senior football consultant role.