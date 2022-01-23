Following the Buccaneers‘ heartbreaking 30-27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday night, Tampa Bay’s star linebacker Lavonte David revealed that the team was dealing with a handful of issues behind closed doors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We had some mishaps here and there, guys bump heads. We had a lot of turmoil going on in our organization,” David said, via The Associated Press. “Guys getting injured, guys who were a huge part of our success.”

It’s unclear what David was referring to when he said “turmoil”, but the organization had its off-field issues with wide receiver Antonio Brown, and the Bucs also had a handful of key injuries, including wideout Chris Godwin and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, among others.

TOM BRADY REVEALS WHAT HE BELIEVES WOULD BE THE ‘PERFECT ENDING’ FOR HIS CAREER AMID RETIREMENT BUZZ

Tampa Bay’s season came to an end, despite also pulling off a comeback for the ages.

Brady and the Bucs trailed 27-3 in the second half, but with the help of three Rams turnovers, Tampa Bay battled back and tied the game with 42 seconds left in the fourth when running back Leonard Fournette punched in a 9-yard TD run on fourth-and-inches.

The Bucs, however, never got the ball back on offense.

On the Rams’ ensuing drive, Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford completed a 20-yard strike to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, which set up a 44-yard pass-and-catch to Kupp before Matt Gay’s game-winning field goal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady completed 30 of 54 passes for 329 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.

As Tampa Bay enters the offseason, the question that looms is if Brady will return for a third year with the Bucs.