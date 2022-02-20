Bucs coach Bruce Arians rebuffs report of rift with Tom Brady

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians responded to claims that he and Tom Brady were not seeing eye-to-eye by the end of the 2021 season.

Arians responded to a report claiming that he and Brady had a poor relationship, and that the head coach “undermined” the gameplans of Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“It seems like there’s one [story] every day now,” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other bulls–, the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched.”

NFL player-turned-radio host Rich Ohrnberger reported the claims on Friday that Arians would come in after rehabbing his Achilles every morning and “take a red pen” to the work Brady and Leftwich had done.

Arians disputed the claims, and told the outlet that he did not even rehab his Achilles injury in the mornings, Larry Brown Sports reports. The head coach said he found the “red pen” portion of the report amusing.

“I never heard of that one,” Arians laughed. “That was the best one ever. That’s pretty graphic to not know what the (expletive) you’re talking about.”