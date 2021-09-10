Bucs’ Chris Godwin appears to get away with pass interference on game-winning drive: ‘Bailed out again’

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a vintage game-winning drive against the Dallas Cowboys, which ended in a field goal that gave the team the 31-29 win at the end.

There was one play on the final drive that caught the eye of NFL fans tuning in for the game. Brady found receiver Chris Godwin for a 24-yard gain that set up the game-winning field goal. However, it appeared Godwin may have gotten away with an offensive pass interference (OPI) call.

There was no flag on the play, but social media debated whether officials missed the call.

“The margin of error is thin in the NFL and, one or two plays, that’s the way the game is,” Brady said after the game, via the team’s website. “Fortunately we found a way to win. I’m really happy (kicker Ryan Succop) and the field goal team made that really clutch kick at the end, that was great to see. Special teams were just awesome tonight. As a team, we all know that we’ve got to get back to work and try to improve.”

Brady finished the game 32-for-50 with 379 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He had two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and one each to Godwin and Antonio Brown.

Brown finished with five catches for 121 yards. Godwin had nine catches for 105 yards. Gronkowski finished with eight catches for 90 yards.

Leonard Fournette rushed for 32 yards on nine carries and had five catches for 27 yards.