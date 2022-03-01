Bucs’ Bruce Arians on trading Tom Brady if he comes out of retirement: ‘Nope, bad business’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Tom Brady if he decides to come out of retirement, but they won’t make life easy for him if he ends up wanting to play for another team.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked if the organization would accommodate Brady if he decides to come back, but the veteran coach had quite the response, further proving the NFL and its teams have one thing on their mind when making decisions.

“Nope, bad business,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Arians added that the Bucs would need five first-round draft picks if a team wanted to trade for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last month after playing for 22 seasons in the league.

Brady was recently asked if he would make a comeback, and he responded saying, “Never say never,” but it’s highly unlikely the legend makes a return to the football field. Bucs general manager Jason Licht said that the team is leaving “the light on” in case Brady changes his mind.

If Brady decides to return, the Bucs will still hold his rights for the 2022 season. He would count for $9.1 million against the team’s salary cap, per Spotrac.

In what may have been his final NFL season, Brady threw for 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns.