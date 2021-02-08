Bucs' Bruce Arians if he's stepping down after Super Bowl LV win: 'Hell, no'

Bruce Arians affirmed Sunday night he wasn’t going anywhere after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

CBS Sports reported before kickoff that Arians could step down as head coach if Tampa Bay got the win to allow defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to take over for him.

But when asked about the rumor, Arians dismissed it.

“Hell, no. I ain’t going anywhere. I’m coming back to try to get two and we’ll see after that,” the 68-year-old coach said.

He became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl, surpassing New England Patriots head coach who was 66 when the team defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Arians was asked if he thought a Super Bowl was in the cards when he stepped down as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach for health reasons a few years ago.

“No, not really,” he said. “I think I would have been smoking something illegal to really imagine this.”

Tampa Bay won 31-9 to finish the season on an eight-game winning streak. The Buccaneers didn’t lose a game since Nov. 29 when the team lost 27-24 to the Chiefs in Week 12.

It’s the Buccaneers’ second-ever Super Bowl title and Arians’ first as a head coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.