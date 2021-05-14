Bucs' Antonio Brown faces civil lawsuit over 2020 incident with truck driver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown is facing a civil lawsuit stemming from a January 2020 incident in Florida involving a truck driver.

The wide receiver was arrested last year while he was a free agent. The new lawsuit was filed in Broward County, Fla., on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday.

Anton Tumanov, identified as the truck driver, accused Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt of causing “severe personal injuries” that he still suffers from, the newspaper reported, citing the lawsuit. Additionally, the driver claimed he “continues to suffer severe bodily injuries, pecuniary losses, and mental anguish.”

Tumanov is seeking $30,000 in damages.

In January 2020, police said Brown had refused to pay $4,000 to the driver to release his household goods. The driver told officers that Brown threw a rock as he drove away, causing a small dent on the moving truck and chipping the paint.

When the driver returned later, Brown paid the $4,000 but refused to pay $860 for damaging the truck, police said. The driver returned to his truck to call his company, and Brown pulled him out of the vehicle, while the trainer grabbed the keys, officials said. Brown, the trainer and others began removing boxes from the truck, until the driver told them the boxes belonged to another client.

Brown turned himself in to police two days later.

Brown pleaded no contest to charges relating to the incident in June. He reached a deal with Broward County prosecutors on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

In addition to two years of probation, Brown was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service, and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner.

According to the terms of the agreement, if he fulfills all the requirements of the deal and doesn’t break probation, he will not receive a criminal conviction.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the NFL season over several off-the-field incidents. He signed with Tampa Bay in October, reuniting him with Tom Brady. He re-signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.