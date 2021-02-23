Bucs' Antoine Winfield Jr. shows off massive Super Bowl tattoo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Antoine Winfield Jr. celebrated winning his first Super Bowl ring with a giant tattoo of the Lombardi Trophy across his forearm.

Winfield posted the photo of his tattoo on his Instagram Stories on Monday. The tattoo stretches from his elbow to his wrist. The top of the trophy is at his limb while the bottom “LV” stretches down his wrist. The tattoo includes the Buccaneers’ logo and two hands praying.

Winfield received his first Super Bowl victory earlier this month when the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. Somehow, the game was still costly for the defensive back.

He was fined more than $7,800 for taunting Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Winfield, after breaking up a pass on fourth down during the game, gave Hill the peace sign right to his face. The “deuces” symbol had been used by Hill throughout the season when the wide receiver would scurry past defensive backs and linebackers on his way to the end zone on some plays during the season.

Winfield told reporters he “had to” give some sort of taunt back to Hill.

“It’s something I had to do,” he said, via the New York Post. “When we played earlier, he back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave him the peace sign back to him. It felt amazing to do that. I’m not even going to lie.”