Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to four-year, $160 million deal: report

The Milwaukee Bucks locked up their point guard for the foreseeable future.

Milwaukee and Jrue Holiday agreed to a four-year, $160 million maximum contract extension, according to The Athletic. He was traded to the Bucks in November and before signing a long-term deal, Holiday wanted to get familiar with the roster, coaching staff, and front office.

Now that the Bucks have Holiday, forward Khris Middleton, and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo signed, the franchise expects to compete for NBA titles for years to come.

So far this season, Holiday is averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

As of Sunday, the Bucks have a 32-17 record, and they are currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, behind the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (34-15), and second-seeded Brooklyn Nets (34-15).