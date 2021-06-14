Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo leads team with 34 points and one cellphone catch in Game 4 victory

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed off his quick reflexes off the floor Sunday night.

Antetokounmpo was walking back to the locker room after the Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 to tie the second-round playoff series at two games apiece. He had led all scorers with 34 points and added 12 rebounds and one cellphone catch.

He had thrown his sweaty towel up toward Bucks fans at the Fiserv Forum and nonchalantly caught the phone that had fallen to him at seemingly the perfect time.

Milwaukee won the game, 107-96.

“We’re very happy, but we’ve got to keep getting better, keep playing together and hopefully we can go into Brooklyn and take one,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game.

Khris Middleton added 19 points, Jrue Holiday had 14 points and P.J. Tucker had 13 points in the victory.

“At this stage, it’s whatever it takes to win the game,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It certainly helps to get more guys contributing, making shots. P.J. Tucker was phenomenal on both ends of the court.

Game 5 between the two teams is set for Tuesday night in Brooklyn. The Nets had a 2-0 advantage after the first two games of the series but fell twice on the road.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.