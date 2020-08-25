Bucks' George Hill focused on Jacob Blake shooting after win: It 'really breaks my heart'

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill kept the postgame focus on the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake after the team’s win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Hill was among the NBA players and Wisconsin professional sports figures who spoke out about the Blake shooting in Kenosha, which sparked unrest in the city.

LEBRON JAMES SPEAKS ON JACOB BLAKE SHOOTING: ‘I CAN’T EVEN ENJOY A PLAYOFF WIN RIGHT NOW’

“Watching stuff that happened in Wisconsin the other day really breaks my heart,” Hill told reporters, according to USA Today. “We’re down here playing the bubble to do these things for social justice and all that, and to see it all still going on and we’re just playing the games like it’s nothing, it’s just a really messed up situation right now.”

Hill dismissed any basketball questions while he was talking to reporters.

“I don’t think we should be talking about basketball today. We should talk about the Blake family and what’s going on. It’s devastating and basketball shouldn’t even be on our mind right now. We’re thankful for the win, but none of this really matters.”

LEBRON JAMES ON POLICE SHOOTING OF JACOB BLAKE: ‘AND Y’ALL WONDER WHY WE SAY WHAT WE SAY ABOUT THE POLICE!!’

Hill questioned why the NBA was playing games at all while there was work needed on social justice initiatives.

“First of all, we shouldn’t even have came to this damn place to be honest,” he said. “Coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are. But we’re here. It is what it is. We can’t do anything from right here. But definitely when it’s all settled, some things need to be done. This world has to change. Our police department has to change. Us a society has to change. Right now, we’re not seeing any of that. Lives are being taken as we speak day in and day out. There’s no consequence or accountability for it. That’s what has to change.”

The Bucks released a separate statement earlier Monday. The Bucks won their game against the Magic to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

UTAH JAZZ STAR REACTS TO POLICE-INVOLVED INCIDENT IN WISCONSIN: ‘F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!!’

“The Bucks organization is praying for the recovery of Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer at point blank range in Kenosha, Wisconsin yesterday. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the team said.

“We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Our organization will continue to stand for all black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change on behalf of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sylville Smith, Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Tony Robinson, Joel Acevedo and countless other victims. We will work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist.”