The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA Finals game in nearly 50 years on Sunday night.

The Bucks got a huge performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to propel them in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, 120-100. It was the first win for the Bucks in an NBA Finals game since 1974.

Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He added six assists as well. It was the second straight game Antetokounmpo scored at least 40 points.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Antetokounmpo became the third player in NBA Finals history with “a 40-point double-double in back-to-back games.” He joins LeBron James who did in 2016 and Shaquille O’Neal who did it in 2000.

Antetokounmpo also had a good game from the foul line. He was 13-for-17 from the stripe. He only made 11-of-18 in Game 2 and was 7-for-12 in Game 1.

Jrue Holiday gave Milwaukee 21 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Khris Middleton scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists. Bobby Portis had 11 points off the bench.

The Suns still lead the series, 2-1, even after the loss.

Phoenix only shot 29% from three-point range and 68% from the free-throw line. The team’s 14 turnovers was also a major factor in the game.

Chris Paul led the Suns with 19 points on 8-of-14 from the field.

Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder had 18 points each. Devin Booker only had 10 points. He was 3-of-14 from the field.

The teams will get two days rest before Game 4.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday at 9 p.m. in Milwaukee.