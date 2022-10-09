Buccaneers honor sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers honored Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Blaine Lane, who was killed in the line of duty Oct. 4, during their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

The Bucs held a moment of silence for Lane as an image of Lane appeared on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium.

“Thank you @Buccaneers for honoring our hero Deputy Lane today. Your love and support for law enforcement & military is truly wonderful. We appreciate you,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote.

Lane was only 21 years old when he was killed by a fellow deputy’s gunfire while serving a warrant in Polk City, Florida. They were serving Cheryl Lynn Williams, a 46-year-old, for her alleged failure to appear on a felony meth warrant.

Deputy Lane was outside a trailer home while three other deputies — Sgt. Michael Brooks and deputies Johnny Holsonback III and Adam Pennell — entered the trailer. Williams stepped into view with a realistic-looking BB gun and pointed it at officers, authorities said, as the deputies approached a gaming room of the trailer and shots were fired.

Lane, who was surveilling the trailer in case Williams tried to escape, was shot in the arm, but a bullet entered his chest. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

A memorial service is being held for him Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at Victory Church in Lakeland. His family has requested donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., in memory of Lane.

Lane, who became a deputy sheriff in January 2022, is survived by a 3-year-old daughter.