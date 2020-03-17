Buccaneers GM to wait on Tom Brady's decision 'just like everybody else'

Tom Brady could possibly be playing in Florida next season after reports emerged on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered him a large contract, but general manager Jason Licht says he’s waiting just like the rest of us to find out where the three-time MVP ends up.

Licht told ESPN that they spoke to Brady on Monday but there is no deal in place.

“We’re waiting to see what Tom decides just like everybody else,” Licht said.

Brady announced Tuesday that, after 20 years with the New England Patriots, he would be leaving in order to “open a new stage” in his “life and career.”

“MA has been my home for twenty years,” he wrote. “It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England … My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own.”

The Buccaneers reportedly made an aggressive move on Brady, offering him a $30 million “or more” contract for an unknown length of time, NFL Network reported.

It was reported last week that the Patriots offered Brady a one-year contract for less than his previous season’s salary. The Buccaneers are also looking to replace quarterback Jameis Winston, who becomes a free agent this week after a difficult season.

Other teams interested in Brady include the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.