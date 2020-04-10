Buccaneers GM Jason Licht ready to make draft selections the old-fashioned way

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Thursday he’s ready to handle the NFL Draft even if technology around the virtual plans fail him.

Licht told reporters during a conference call he will phone his selection in should he have technical problems, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The NFL is less than two weeks away from hosting the draft in a virtual format for the first time in history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sometimes you can get over-technical in these situations,” Licht said. “You want to make sure you have a hardline phone. You want to make sure you have several phones available to you, cell phones, what have you. But sometimes it comes down to old-fashioned picking up the phone and calling on the league office and saying, ‘We’re going to pick this player.’”

Licht added: “We’ll have all our scenarios done when the draft starts in terms of where I would trade up, where I would trade back. What we’d be looking for, what we would be wanting. What players we’re going to take in order — those types of things. But in terms of the technical part? We’re still working through it a little bit, but I feel very confident.”

The Buccaneers have seven picks going into the draft, including the 14th overall selection.

Tampa Bay also has Nos. 45, 76, 117, 139, 161 and 194 overall.

The draft is set to begin on April 23.