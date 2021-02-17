Buccaneers' Devin White blasts 'cocky' Chiefs: 'They played right into our hands'

Linebacker Devin White was the heart and soul of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense during their incredible run to Super Bowl LV in a dominating 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

The Bucs’ defense held the Chiefs’ offense out of the endzone for the entire game, and they scored in the single-digits for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. White described the Chiefs as “cocky” with their approach to their offensive gameplan.

White made a recent appearance on FS1’s “Undisputed” and told co-host Shannon Sharpe exactly how he felt.

“We knew that they was gonna be a cocky team, which they have every right to be,” White said. “They was the No. 1 offense in the entire National Football League. But the thing is, we knew they couldn’t block us. We knew that our front four was gonna dominate them. So they did us a favor. They played right into our hands.

“We weren’t gonna be that cocky team like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna play them in Cover One, we’re gonna shut them down.’ Our best guys matched up on their best guys. We was gonna make it be a team, collective win on defense, and that’s what we did, man,” White continued. “So at the end of the day they shouldn’t even talk about not having their offensive tackles when they didn’t even help them. They put them on islands by themselves with the best pass rushers in the game. So that’s at their own fault.”

White led the Bucs with 12 total tackles, to go along with one pass defended and one game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter.