Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians ‘very eager’ to get COVID vaccine

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league has no plans to vaccinate its personnel for COVID-19 in advance of the Super Bowl, especially with health-care workers and high-risk individuals taking priority for immunization.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians – a 68-year-old cancer survivor – should be among the earliest NFL individuals to receive a vaccine, and he sounds ready to take the shot as soon as possible.

“Oh yeah, I’m very eager,” Arians told reporters Thursday. “I want [Bucs assistant] Tom Moore to get it first; he’s 82. I can’t wait to have a chance to possibly get vaccinated.”

Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Thursday ensuring residents over 65 will be the first in the general population to receive vaccines.

The NFL has been forced to postpone a few games this season due to pandemic protocols, but at the start of Week 16, zero games have been canceled.