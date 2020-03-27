Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on possibly signing Antonio Brown: 'It's not gonna happen'

Head coach Bruce Arians said loud and clear on Thursday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have no interest in signing problematic wide receiver Antonio Brown.

During an appearance on CBS’ Tiki and Tierney, the coach was asked about possibly bringing Brown on board to join quarterback Tom Brady, and the duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, which would have cemented the Bucs as having the NFL’s best wide receiving core.

ROGER GOODELL CAUTIONS TEAMS ABOUT PUBLICLY DISCUSSING DRAFT VIEWS

Arians immediately shut down any fantasies players on the team or fans may have.

“Yeah, it’s not gonna happen,” Arians said. “There’s no room. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here.”

The Buccaneers already lost out on one wide receiver in free agency, when Breshad Perriman signed with the New York Jets a few days ago. Which brought up the idea for the radio hosts to ask him if the Bucs would consider signing him for a veteran minimum deal.

“No,” Arians said. “I just know him. It’s not a fit in our locker room.”

RAVENS’ LAMAR JACKSON SUES AMAZON FOR ALLEGEDLY HURTING BRAND WHILE LISTING UNLICENSED APPAREL ON WEBSITE

When Brady entered the free agency period, teams believed that the six-time Super Bowl champion wanted to bring Brown with him wherever he decided to go. According to a report by ESPN, the quarterback was supposedly in “consistent contact” with the troubled wide receiver.

The duo played in just one game together during their time with the Patriots, and they had instant chemistry on the field. In a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Brown hauled in four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown is currently dealing with off-the-field issues, including allegations of sexual assault and rape. He is also under investigation by the NFL for those incidents and could face punishment.

Brown would likely be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list if he were to sign with a team.