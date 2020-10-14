Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians likes Tom Brady when he’s angry

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians takes no issue with Tom Brady’s fiery motivational tactics.

In fact, it sounds like it makes Arians’ job easier.

“Just be yourself,” he said Tuesday, via Buccaneers.com. “I don’t have any problem with it. At least I don’t have to go back there and cuss them out – they’ve already gotten an earful by the time I get over there.”

Brady, 43, has never been shy about expressing his emotions on both ends of the spectrum, a trait which sometimes contrasted starkly with the stoicism of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during his 20 years in New England.

On Thursday, the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was caught on camera screaming out of frustration at his teammates on the sidelines in signature Brady fashion in the third quarter against the Bears. He was livid and appeared to be yelling at center Ryan Jensen after Jensen incurred an unnecessary roughness call.

“Tom’s got to be Tom,” Arians said of his quarterback, who was sacked three times and under constant pressure by the Bears. “I’m not going to ask him to be somebody different. He does a good job of patting them on the back, too. He might explode, but he’s going to go down there, pat them on the back and get them going.”

The Buccaneers committed 11 total penalties which cost the team 109 yards. The Bears committed six penalties for 66 yards and the game was ultimately decided by one point.

“We address it every single day since we got back here whenever we got here,” Arians said of the costly penalties in Week 5.

Penalties were far from the only issue during that game, as Brady faltered in a clutch situation. Trailing by a point inside the two-minute mark, he made one completion to Mike Evans, but missed three more times and even appeared to lose track of the downs. The drive ended as a turnover on downs and the Buccaneers were defeated 20-19, snapping their three-game win streak.

Brady was held to a lone touchdown by the Bears’ stingy defense and he finished the game completing 25 of 41 passes for 253 yards.

The Buccaneers (3-2) will take on the Packers (4-0) at home on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.