Bubba Watson delivered a massive 295-yard bomb during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament on Friday but onlookers in the gallery may have missed the tee while ducking after the head of his driver broke off mid-swing.

Watson’s club fell apart at the par-4, 350-yard second hole but it didn’t impact the three-time Travelers champ from placing the ball just 50 yards out.

TOM BRADY TROLLS PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS, BRYSON DECHAMBEAU AHEAD CHARITY GOLF MATCH: ‘THIS IS FOR YOU’

“It was a perfect tee shot right down the middle. Chipped it in there and made the putt for birdie,” he said ironically.

“Nobody has ever been hit by it,” Watson said of previous experiences with a faulty driver, “and luckily [Dustin Johnson] was just out of the way and it didn’t reach the crowd, so nobody got hurt, hit.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watson said his team didn’t even know where the ball landed initially out of concern for the missing club piece: “Once you hit, you’re focused on where the driver head goes.”

Watson attributed the mishap to travel, weather conditions or overuse but he had a spare driver with him just in case.

“It’s one of those things that happened before and I always have a backup. They brought me the backup two holes later and I played with that the rest of the day,” he said. “I knew there was only a couple drivers left, so really wasn’t too big a deal.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After no one was thankfully injured, Watson took the opportunity to poke fun at competitor Brooks Koepka.

“If I was going to hit anybody I was hoping it would be Brooks. But I missed him, though. Not that good of an aimer.”

Watson finished the second round on Friday tied for first with -8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.