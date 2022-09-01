FOX Sports 

Bubba Watson at peace with possibly missing Masters over LIV Golf affiliation

Bubba Watson is still hoping to get more chances at winning a third green jacket at the Masters despite spurning the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014 but recently became one of the biggest names to join the Saudi-backed renegade golf league. It is likely he will be able to play at Augusta, but those rules are not set in stone with how the PGA Tour has handled those who resigned their tour cards.

Bubba Watson victorious, receiving his green jacket from Adam Scott during a ceremony after winning a tournament on Sunday at Augusta National.
( Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

“For me, it’s a weird situation being a Masters champion; right now, we can play in it, and I’m hoping and praying they make the right decisions,” Watson said via Golf Digest as he prepared for LIV Golf’s Boston event

“I sat my kids down and told them there is a possibility we can’t go to Augusta. If they [Augusta National] tell me I can’t go, [even as a] past champion, then I don’t want to be there anyway because that’s just the wrong way to look at it.”

Bubba Watson, of the United States, reacts to his putt on the third green during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Past Masters champions get invited to the Masters every year.

The four major golf tournaments allowed LIV Golf competitors to play in their tournaments this year, but it is not guaranteed the same rules would apply for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

Bubba Watson, of the United States, speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on August 31, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts.
(Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson, who was one of the earlier defectors, did not end up playing the Masters. Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said he was not disinvited.