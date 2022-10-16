Bubba Wallace has tense exchange with NASCAR reporter after crash, altercation

Bubba Wallace and a NASCAR reporter had an awkward moment following the driver getting into a pushing match with Kyle Larson in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Wallace was bumped into the wall by Larson in Turn 4 and Wallace came down toward the apron and spun Larson out. Larson crashed and took Christopher Bell with him. Wallace then got out of his car and stormed over to Larson to confront him – that’s when the pushing and shoving started.

After the two were separated NBC Sports’ Marty Snider read a comment from Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels, who accused Wallace of making a retaliatory move. Wallace blamed the car.

“Cliff smart enough to know how easily these cars break so. When you get shoved in the fence, deliberately like he did, trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone, Wallace said. “Just so happened to be there. Hate it, hate it for our team. Super fast car. Had no short-run speed as you were seeing we were kinda falling there. Larson wanted to make it a three-wide dive bomb. Never cleared me. And, I don’t lift, so. I know I’m kinda new to running in the front but I don’t lift so. Wasn’t even in a spot to lift and he never lifted either, now we’re junk, so. Just a p–s poor move on his execution.”

Snider then asked, “When situations like this happen, Bubba, at this speed is retaliation an acceptable thing?”

Wallace replied: “Stop fishing, stop fishing.”

Snider said he wasn’t “fishing” and asked what was the message he wanted to send Larson.

“He knows. He knows that what he did was wrong. He wanted to question what I was doing he never cleared me. I just hate it for our team,” he said.

Larson agreed Wallace “had a reason to be upset” and had no plans to fight back when Wallace came over.