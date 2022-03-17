Bryson DeChambeau to donate to Southwest golf crash survivor

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau vowed his support this week for one of the survivors of a fatal car crash on Tuesday night that resulted in the deaths of nine people, including six students and a coach from the University of the Southwest.

DeChambeau said Wednesday that he will be donating money to Dayton Price, one of the survivors of the crash who remains in critical condition, to help “cover the costs” his family might face in his recovery.

MULTIPLE DEAD IN TEXAS CRASH INVOLVING BUS CARRYING UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST GOLF TEAMS

“Absolutely horrible news today of the deadly car accident involving the University of Southwest golf teams,” Bryson said, via TMZ Sports. “I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families involved in the tragedy. I know this is absolutely devastating.”

He continued: “I have been contacted by one of the survivors involved in the accident, who is in critical condition. I will be taking part in donating to the family of Dayton Price to help cover the costs they will be facing.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Price was airlifted to a nearby hospital “with 3rd degree burns to his body’s better half.”

“We do thank you in advance and wish Dayton a super-speedy recovery so he can return to what he does best and represent Canada in the game he loves the most…Golf,” the fundraising page read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The University of the Southwest students, including one from Portugal and one from Mexico, and the coach were returning from a golf tournament when a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane West Texas highway before colliding head-on with their van. A man in the pickup and a 13-year-old boy were also killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.