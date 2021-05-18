Bryson DeChambeau talks about belief in UFOs, cites experience in his own backyard

Pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau made an appearance on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Network’s show on Monday night and talked about UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs).

DeChambeau talked about an experience that he had during the coronavirus pandemic with his instructor Chris Como and friend Adam Hurley while hanging out in his backyard in Texas. He explained that they saw “three little silver metallic discs” moving around “in a triangle shape.”

“We were out there for literally just under an hour thinking, ‘What the heck is this?’” DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau added that he was able to take a picture of it and later went on Instagram Live to talk about what he had witnessed. However, when he briefly went inside the house for five minutes, he came back out and they were gone.

DeChambeau said that his family had a similar experience.

He said that his brother and cousin had a close encounter a few years ago, and his dad talked about growing up in Nevada and having experiences there as well. DeChambeau, who has a Christian background, says that he doesn’t believe this isn’t a conflict with his religion.

“God talks about pretty much (what is in) the Bible and Jesus coming down and saving us as humans and I think it’s not excluding all life out there elsewhere,” DeChambeau said. “I think He (God) came down and created this book (the Bible) for us, for the humans on Earth. There’s no reason why He couldn’t make other beings everywhere else… So being a religious man I think that if anything it is just us, from science or religion, trying to explain what God did. I don’t think there are any issues with that. I didn’t think I was getting too deep into it but I really believe there is other stuff out there and it doesn’t affect my faith or anything.”

DeChambeau says if there is indeed life elsewhere, he doesn’t think the technology that we currently have in our society can explain any of it.

“There’s either one person, like a Tony Stark individual, that is doing things that we can’t explain, which is definitely in the realm of possibilities,” DeChambeau added. “I would say the probabilities of that are less than potentially us being future time travelers that are able to come back with technology that we’ve never seen. I mean, that’s definitely a possibility, too. But personally, I think that it’s some other life that we don’t understand or know as of right now.”

DeChambeau continued: “I think more and more people want to know about this and what it could potentially do for our world,” he said. “I mean, shoot, if anything it could bring us world peace, really honestly bring us all together, unite us together and just realize that we are a human race. I think it’d be the greatest thing that could ever happen.”