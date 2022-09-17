Bryson DeChambeau has ‘no buyer’s remorse’ after joining LIV

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has shaken up the world of golf, paying golfers large sums of money to leave the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed series.

And while there are certainly benefits to joining LIV, downsides do exist.

Golfers who have joined LIV have been suspended from the PGA Tour and criticized by many in the golf community for leaving the tour that has been the face of golf since 1968.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the top golfers in the world who chose to join LIV, and contends that he has no regrets over his decision.

“I couldn’t be happier to be over here,” DeChambeau said Thursday. “I have no buyer’s remorse.”

DeChambeau is playing in LIV’s tournament at Rich Harvest Farms near Chicago, Illinois, shooting a 3-under 69 on Friday.

“What LIV Golf has provided is something new and unique, different, and with that to be said, there’s going to be some disruption, and people aren’t going to like it, and I respect every single person that doesn’t think it’s good for the game of golf,” DeChambeau said. “I understand it, but I hope they are open-minded enough to go, ‘You know what, let me just give it a chance,’ and if you give it a chance, you might see something pretty cool.”

Due to the suspension from the PGA Tour, LIV golfers, including DeChambeau, will not be allowed to compete in September’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Even though he won’t be playing, the 2020 U.S. Open winner says he’ll be watching.

“I’m a golf fan, first and foremost,” DeChambeau said. “I’m going to watch golf wherever it’s played with some of the best players in the world, whoever it is. I think down the road that’ll change. I think that this will become something special, even more special than what it is now, and moving forward in the future, I’ll still watch other tournaments that I’ve won and done well at before.”

On Friday, Phil Mickelson said the best solution for golf was for LIV and the PGA Tour to work together.

“The best solution is for us to come together,” Mickelson said. “I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old historical ‘history of the game’ product that the PGA Tour provides. I think that LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a lot of younger crowds.

“Both are good for the game of golf, and the inclusion of LIV Golf in the ecosystem of the golf world is necessary. As soon as that happens, we all start working together. It’s going to be a really positive thing for everyone.”

