Bryson DeChambeau ‘frustrated’ over missing out on representing Team USA at Olympics

Bryson DeChambeau could have been what Team USA needed in its men’s golf lineup to win back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But instead, the 2024 U.S. Open winner will be on the sidelines because of the Official World Golf Rankings’ quarrel with LIV Golf. DeChambeau joined LIV Golf last season and won twice in 2023. He also finished second in this year’s PGA Championship and tied for sixth at the Masters.

He admitted he was left “frustrated” over having to watch the Olympics like everyone else.

“I would love to represent the United States,” DeChambeau said Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “It was tough for me not to go last time around because of COVID, and it was just one of those that happened. Hopefully, one day this game of golf will get figured out and come back together and I’ll be able to play.

“I’m playing great golf, I’m excited. Ultimately, am I frustrated, disappointed? Sure, you can absolutely say that, but I made the choices that I made and there’s consequences to that, and I respect it, but hopefully, sooner rather than later, we figure that out.”

He posted his appearance on the show on X.

“Nothing would mean more to me than putting on the red, white, and blue for Team USA at the Olympics,” he added.

LIV Golf events are not recognized on the Official World Golf Rankings. He doesn’t receive any points for the events his finishes on the PGA Tour rival league.

DeChambeau is 10th overall in the rankings.

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa would represent the U.S., as of now. Schauffele won gold in Tokyo in the last Games.

