Bryson DeChambeau confronts man who swiped golf ball meant for young fan

Bryson DeChambeau could have tucked his tail between his legs after a one-stroke loss to Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship on Sunday, but he still took time to make sure a young fan at Valhalla Golf Course took home a souvenir.

DeChambeau flipped a golf ball meant for the fan, but an older man caught it instead and took off running. DeChambeau yelled at the fleeing fan and implored him to give the ball back to the young boy. The man complied.

“Man of the people,” the person in the viral video said.

DeChambeau nearly picked up the second major title of his career. He shot a 64 in the final round to make it an interesting Sunday. He was tied with Schauffele after he finished the 18th hole. However, Schauffele sunk a birdie on the 18th hole to win the tournament.

“I gave it my all,” DeChambeau said. “I put as much effort as I possibly could into it and I knew that my ‘B’ game would be enough. It’s just clearly somebody (else) played incredibly well.”

DeChambeau represented LIV Golf’s best chance at capturing a major from a PGA Tour competitor.

He wore his Crushers GC hat during the tournament, representing the LIV Golf team he is the captain of. The team is first in the team standings.

As an individual, DeChambeau is 12th in the standings with his best finish being fourth in Jeddah. He won twice in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

