Bryson DeChambeau confronts cameraman after frustrating hole

Bryson DeChambeau, who was among the leaders at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, took issue with a cameraman filming him while he was voicing his frustrations on the course.

DeChambeau on Saturday finished at the top of the leaderboard but expressed his frustration with the cameraman who was filming him getting unhappy over a shot on the seventh hole.

MATTHEW WOLFF SHOOTS 64 TO TAKE ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC LEAD

DeChambeau argued that those filming golfers’ worst moments jeopardize their brand.

“As much as we’re out here performing, I think it’s necessary that we have our times of privacy as well when things aren’t going our way. I mean, we’re in the spotlight, but if somebody else is in the spotlight they wouldn’t want that either,” he said, according to GOLF Channel. “I feel like when you’re videoing someone and you catch Tiger (Woods) at a bad time, you show him accidentally doing something, or someone else, they’re just frustrated because they really care about the game. It could really hurt them if they catch you at a potentially vulnerable time.

2020 ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE EVENT

“We don’t mean anything by it, we just care a lot about the game. For that to damage our brand like that, that’s not cool in the way we act because if you actually meet me in person, I’m not too bad of a dude, I don’t think.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He finished his spectator-less round 16-under par after three rounds.