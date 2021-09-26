Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka hug after Ryder Cup victory

Winning solves everything.

Or so it appears to have done in the case of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at the end of the U.S. Ryder Cup victory on Sunday.

DeChambeau and Koepka embraced after both competitors finished their singles matches to help the U.S. to a 19-9 victory. DeChambeau defeated Sergio Garcia 3 and 2, while Koepka beat Bernd Wiesberger 2 and 1. The teammates then hugged it out.

DeChambeau finished the tournament 2-0-1, and Koepka finished 2-2.

The heated rivalry between the players was the talk leading up to the Cup. But U.S. captain Steve Stricker downplayed the bitterness between the two and made clear whatever the issue was between them wouldn’t affect how the U.S. performed on the course at Whistling Straits.

“A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two,” DeChambeau said earlier in the week, via ESPN. “We had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine. I think there may be something up here moving forward but won’t speak too much more on that.”

It appears the victory may have helped them patch up their differences.