Bryce Harper trolls hard with an epic Instagram post

MLB owners and the MLBPA are meeting for the last time today, and if there’s no deal in place by the day’s end, games are expected to be canceled.

Sep 17, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) watches from the dugout during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

So that means tensions are high with players obviously unhappy — leading to this monster of an Instagram post from Phillies’ star Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper waves to the crowd before an interleague baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Philadelphia.
((AP Photo/Matt Slocum))

Yes, that’s Bryce Harper going public with a photoshop of him taking his talents to the Yomiuri Giants in Japan. Jon Heyman reported this past weekend that the “sides were close” on a deal. Doesn’t look that close to us.

What a disaster this is becoming…