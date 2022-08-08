Bruins re-sign captain Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Bruins’ captain is not going anywhere.

The Bruins announced they signed forward Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, with an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives.

The Bruins great will be entering his 19th NHL season this fall and is a staple in Bruins’ history.

Last year Bergeron was awarded the Frank J. Selke trophy, which is given to the best defensive forward. It is the fifth time Bergeron has won the award in his career.

In 73 games Bergeron posted 65 points while scoring 25 goals and adding 40 assists and a plus/minus rating of +16.

In the Bruins’ lone playoff, which they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, Bergeron recorded three goals and four assists. He was good for a point-per-game during the seven-game series.

Bergeron ranks third in franchise history in games played (1,216) and game-winning goals (74), fourth in goals (400), assists (582), and points (982).

The 37-year-old is second in Bruins history in playoff games played (167), playoff points (127), third in playoff assists (78), and tied for third in playoff goals (49).

The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, native was drafted by the Bruins in the second round (45th overall pick) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.