Bruins fire Bruce Cassidy after early playoff exit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Bruins on Monday fired coach Bruce Cassidy after more than five seasons at the helm and one Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2019.

Boston was 51-26-5 in 2021-22 and lost in seven games in their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. The Bruins apparently felt it was time for a change.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally. After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice.

“I want to wish Bruce, Julie, Shannon and Cole much success as a family and with their future opportunities.”

OILERS’ EVANDER KANE SUSPENDED FOR GAME 4 VS AVALANCHE AFTER ‘DANGEROUS’ HIT ON NAZEM KADRI

Cassidy is the fifth coach to be fired by a team since the regular season came to an end.

He took over for Claude Julien in the middle of the 2016-17 season and guided the team to a playoff appearance but was eliminated in the first round by the Ottawa Senators. He had only been the head coach of the Washington Capitals for a little over a year before he was gone in the middle of the 2003-04 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cassidy never had a losing season with the Bruins.