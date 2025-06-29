Bruins eyeing shocking reunion with franchise legend after Stanley Cup success: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Bruins may have traded one of their franchise legends, but they would bring him back if the feeling is mutual.

Brad Marchand and the entire NHL world were surprised to see the Bruins deal him to the Florida Panthers before the trade deadline last season.

While it was a shocker, it worked out for Florida in the long run, as Marchand was critical in the team’s back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

Marchand, though, is set for free agency unless the Panthers sign him before the period begins on Tuesday. If they don’t, The Athletic reported that the Bruins would be interested in a reunion with the man who spent 15 straight seasons in Boston.

The report also mentions the Toronto Maple Leafs as a team interested in the 37-year-old Nova Scotia native.

The Bruins took Marchand in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft, and the left-winger quickly developed into a franchise star. He earned four All-Star nominations while winning a Stanley Cup in Boston during the 2010-11 campaign.

Marchand earned a reputation for being a pest on the ice, and he had the stats to back up the trash talk.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Marchand played 23 games, scoring 10 goals and dishing out 10 assists for a total of 20 points. He posted a plus-17, while also having a team-leading 48 penalty minutes.

The reason behind Marchand’s trade was due to his expiring contract, as he was playing on the final year of his eight-year deal in Boston. But no one thought the team would move on from “Marchy” despite the deal, as it was expected both sides would find common ground on an extension.

Is it too late for the Bruins? Is Marchand officially moved on after being dealt last season?

The clock is ticking and Marchand will have to make a decision soon, though the ball is in the Panthers’ court until Tuesday.

