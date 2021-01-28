Bruce Arians talks on Bucs' pursuit of Tom Brady last year: 'Can’t hit a home run if you don’t swing for one'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians knew the team had a lot to offer.

With wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin ready to catch passes, a strengthened offensive line, and a young and promising defense led by linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, it was a no-brainer for quarterback Tom Brady to join in on the fun.

When the Bucs tried signing Brady last offseason, Arians knew that they needed to swing for the fences.

“You can’t hit a home run if you don’t swing for one,” Arians said. “That’s how you live life. Are you going to sit in a closet or have some damn fun?”

TOM BRADY WAS PREPARED TO PLAY WITH THIS NUMBER IF HE COULDN’T GET NO. 12 WITH THE BUCS

In their first season together, Brady has been the orchestrator for the Buccaneers, who finished with an 11-5 regular-season record, clinched the No. 5 seed in the NFC, and will now be playing in their first Super Bowl since 2002.

And for the first time in NFL history, a team will be playing in their home stadium, when the Bucs host the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.