Bruce Arians is stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take a front office position with the team, according to a report.

The move comes less than 14 months after Arians, 69, led the Buccaneers to a victory in Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs. Arians said his new role – which starts during draft prep for the team this year – would be “senior consultant for football,” NBC Sports reported.

Tampa Bay is expected to hire defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, as the new head coach. Bowles previously served as head coach of the New York Jets.