The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked on point in Sunday’s 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles but fans noticed head coach Bruce Arians losing his cool with safety Andrew Adams on the sideline early in the third quarter.

After the Bucs recovered Jalen Reagor’s fumbled punt return, Arians stormed onto the field and appeared to swing at Adams helmet before shoving him off.

TOM BRADY, BUCS STREAMLINE PAST EAGLES, NFC DIVISIONAL ROUND AWAITS

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Arians said after the game that he was trying to avoid Adams from getting a penalty for attempting to pull Eagles players off the pile.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pulling opponents off a pileup has resulted in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the past and despite having 17 point lead, Arians wasn’t taking any chances.

The injury-plagued Bucs didn’t miss a step with Tom Brady leading the pack.

Brady was 29-of-37 for 271 yards and two touchdowns and gave Tampa a solid 17-0 lead heading into halftime. Sunday’s victory marked Brady’s 35th playoff win and his fifth straight since joining Tampa in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bucs head to the divisional round where they will play one of the following teams: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals.