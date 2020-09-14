Bruce Arians gives blunt response to Tom Brady's Buccaneers debut

Tom Brady wasn’t at his best in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Brady threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins early in the third quarter. The score put the Saints up 24-7 and the team would eventually hold off the Buccaneers for the 34-23 victory.

TOM BRADY’S BUCCANEERS DEBUT SPOILED BY SAINTS, DREW BREES IN WEEK 1

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn’t hold back when discussing Brady’s two interceptions after the loss, according to the New York Post.

“One was a miscommunication between he and Mike,” Arians told reporters. “He thought Mike was going down the middle — it was a different coverage — Mike read it right. He should have been across his face, but Tom overthrew it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The other one was a screen pass with an outlet called. He threw the outlet and it was a pick-six. Bad decision.”

Brady was 15 of 28 passing for 157 yards and one touchdown through the first 54 minutes of the game. He added to his numbers in garbage time, finishing with 239 yards and two touchdowns, the second scoring strike going to wide receiver Mike Evans with 2:41 left in the game.

According to Pro Football Reference, Brady joined quarterbacks Matt Schaub and Blaine Garrett as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw a pick-six in three consecutive games. Schaub and Garrett both completed the feat during the 2013 season.

ROB GRONKOWSKI FAILS TO DELIVER IN BUCCANEERS DEBUT

Brady had a pick-six against the Tennessee Titans during their playoff matchup, which was returned by Logan Ryan. He had another against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 last season, which was returned by Eric Rowe.